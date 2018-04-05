A team of medical and regulatory experts working with mobile game professionals to address the next stages of development

Tilak, a start-up from the iBionext network developing mobile medical applications for the management of chronic diseases, has re-structured with the creation of a medical department, and strengthened its game developer team.

Tilak has assembled a team of experienced multidisciplinary experts from the medical and mobile gaming worlds, with the ambition of providing solutions used routinely by both doctors and patients, to improve the care pathway. Odysight is Tilak's first medical mobile application with, as its first indication, degenerative eye diseases, such as age related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dr Vinona Bhatia - Chief Medical Officer (CMO) - Vinona is an American physician with a diverse background in patient care, research and education. She is passionate about making the healthcare system more efficient, which led her to Tilak. Previously, she was working at Genentech in San Francisco and then Roche in Switzerland, in medical affairs and product development. She has also spent many years working in sub-Saharan Africa on issues related to access to medicines. Vinona has specialist training in medical oncology from the University of California, San Francisco and holds a masters degree in public health from Harvard University.

Philip Bouchet - Chief Operating Officer (COO) Philip Bouchet is a specialist in mobile game development. For 12 years, he was successively Executive Producer and then Head of Division at Gameloft. Having graduated from ESC Rennes, Philip holds a Master's degree from Telecom Paris Tech and HEC Paris. Before joining Tilak, Philip had various experiences such as consulting in IT strategy and marketing in the music industry.

Laurent Herledan - Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Before joining Tilak, Laurent spent his entire career at Gameloft in Paris, first as Game Developer and later as World Technical Lead. Laurent graduated from the School of Innovation and Computer Expertise of Paris (Epitech).

Martin Langlade - Head of Sales Marketing Before joining Tilak as Head of Sales Marketing, Martin worked in the healthcare industry as a specialist in drug development marketing at Biosqual (infectious diseases), and medical devices at Robocath (surgical robotics). Martin graduated from Neoma Business School and holds a master's degree in Centrale Paris.

Edouard Gasser, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tilak, is delighted: "The arrival of Vinona, Laurent, Philip and Martin marks a key step in the development of our company. Their strong expertise will enable Tilak to expand Odysight internationally and explore new applications for chronic diseases such as diseases of the nervous system, or autism. Their diversified profiles affirm the distinctiveness of our company: by combining the know-how of mobile games and medical expertise, we will really make the patient an actor in managing his health."

