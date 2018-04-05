Multilotto Survey: Brits Reveal Top 10 Celebrities They Would Love to Party With

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prince Harry took the crown as the nation's number one drinking partner with Adele and Stephen Fry among the British celebrities we would most like to hit the town with. Prime Minister Theresa May came last in the poll.

There's nothing better than a good night out to blow the cobwebs off and unwind after a long week. A poll containing more than 100 well-known UK celebrities conducted by lottery website Multilotto.co.uk has revealed the Top 10 stars we would most like to party the night away with.

Despite the fact his wild bachelor days are nearing their conclusion, Prince Harry came top - revealing that Brits love the idea of a royal knees up.

Singer Adele was the number one polled female celebrity, with Stephen Fry, Robbie Williams and James Corden rounding out the top 5.

Joanna Lumley, who portrayed party animal Patsy in beloved sitcom Absolutely Fabulous , Olly Murs, Harry Styles, Kate Winslet and Russell Brand also made it into the top 10.

Ultimate UK celebrity night out squad

The survey of 2038 respondents polled results for over 100 different well known British celebrities, revealing some interesting insights about the type of celebrities we'd most like to let our hair down with.

It also revealed that the most desirable attributes in a drinking partner are 'positivity' and 'openness', while the least desired traits were 'aggression' and, unsurprisingly, a reluctance to go to the bar, or, simply put 'being tight'.

The poll did not make good reading for several high-profile celebrities, with Prime Minister Theresa May coming last, suggesting that running in fields of wheat is not the top priority for most Brits on a night out. Presenter Piers Morgan came second bottom, while others to fare less favourably include former Smiths frontman Morrissey, tennis star Andy Murray and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Spokesperson for Multilotto.co.uk Andrew Clarke said, "When we head out we're looking to let off steam, be ourselves and have fun."

"Most Brits would rather hang around with lively, positive and open characters than those they may perceive as dull or disingenuous and we think our Top 10 certainly reflect this."

*Top 10 - percentage of total vote from 2038 UK based respondents asked to vote for the celebrity they would most like to party with from a pool of 100. The top 10 accounts for 39% of total vote.

Prince Harry - 8%

Adele - 7%

Stephen Fry - 5%

Robbie Williams 4%

James Corden - 4%

Olly Murs - 3%

Joanna Lumley - 3%

Harry Styles - 2%

Kate Winslet - 2%

Russell Brand - 2%



