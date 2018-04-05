ContourGlobal reported strong sales and profits growth as the wholesale renewable and thermal power provider published its maiden annual results as a FTSE 250 company. The company, where US private equity group Reservoir Capital still owns 69% of the shares after floating the rest in London in November, reported consolidated revenue up 13% to $1.02bn and lifted income from operations up 21% to $269m. Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to $513m, in line with expectations, driven by acquisitions made last ...

