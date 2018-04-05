SEC, the largest independent advocacy, public relations and integrated communications agency in the Italian market, announced on Thursday that it expected to announce audited results for the ended 31 December during the last week of May. The AIM-traded firm said it expected to report increased revenue for the year up over 14%, to more than 20m unaudited, and EBITDA growth of more than 50%. Net cash as at 31 December was 1.5m. "Improvements brought in 2017, are the result of management time, ...

