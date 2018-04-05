Industrial fastenings group Trifast has acquired Precision Technology Supplies, a supplier and distributor of stainless steel fastenings in the UK, it announced on Thursday. The London-listed firm said the acquisition carried an initial cash consideration of £8.5m, subject to adjustment based on the net cash in the business at completion, with contingent cash consideration of up to £2.5m. It said the acquisition brought the opportunity to build the group's presence within the stainless steel ...

