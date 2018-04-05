Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the carbonated drinks industry. A renowned carbonated drinks producer wanted to build pricing models to competently improve their prices and promotions and enhance their pricing strategies to increase business performance.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Pricing analytics helps businesses to closely screen the market and predict the impact of price change on the ROI."

The global carbonated drinks industry is reaching its maturity with the industry experiencing major changes due to the introduction of new technologies. Also, with the persistent rise in competition in the carbonated drinks industry, beverage companies have started concentrating on revamping their product lines to keep in line with the new health and wellness trends. The growth of this sector can be credited to factors like the changing food habits and the rising youth population.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to form a customized pricing stimulator to anticipate market share at specific price points. The client was able to create a well-defined pricing strategy to improve the overall business performance.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the overall profitability and market share

Identify quick ways to meet the pricing needs of the target audience

This pricing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing profiles more effectively

Establishing a value-based pricing structure

