Takung Art Co., Ltd.: Takung to Present at The Microcap Conference in New York

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT), the operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced that the Company will participate in the MicroCap Conference to be held at the Essex House in New York City on April 9-10, 2018.

The Company will deliver a presentation at 11:30am ET on April 10 and host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the conference website, http://microcapconf.com.

About Takung Art Co., Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.takungart.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

