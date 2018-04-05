New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Infusion of Biotechnology into Cannabis Market Leads to Booming Growth," featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX).

The company is also exploring the use of DehydraTECH in the absorption of drugs through the skin. Lexaria has recently filed a new patent to improve the speed and quantity of absorption for transdermal applications (http://cnw.fm/4sYzF). A recent breakthrough in testing discovered that DehydraTECH can double the transdermal absorption of cannabidiol compared with leading commercial alternatives. This will allow the company to newly license its technology to create improved patches, creams, cosmetics and more. In addition, the company's work has been enhanced through an R&D agreement with the Canadian government's National Research Council. This agreement is expected to result in a better understanding of how Lexaria's technology works, leading to more agreements with other businesses. It is ironic that this technology was developed for the cannabis industry but has already received patent protection for many other commonly used drugs. Anti-inflammatory drugs, vitamins and nicotine could all be deployed using Lexaria's disruptive technology. Supplements, pain relief and smoking-cessation or smoking-alternative nicotine products are all possible as a result of Lexaria's research. To this end, the company recently commenced a study into nicotine absorption (http://cnw.fm/DLo69). Who would have thought that cannabis research might lead to broader biotechnology applications that could benefit non-cannabis consumers?

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive patented technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit www.LexariaBioscience.com

