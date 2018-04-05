New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "This Could Be the Year Virtual Reality Conquers the Tech World," featuring Victory Square Technologies, Inc. (CSE: VST) (OTC Pink: VSQTF) (FRANKFURT: 6F6) (WKN: A2AKL8).

In the realm of advertising, the promise of VR-based marketing like the Chrysler campaign and its potential integration with blockchain - an area in which Victory Square Technologies (OTC: VSQTF) (CSE: VST) is already an expert in - have unreal potential. The company has already invested and incubated numerous businesses in the blockchain tech space, but it also has an existing VR project in the fast-growing VR gaming industry, so it's no stranger to either technology. Victory Square chose Flo Digital, because it's currently building out the first-ever blockchain-based VR advertising technology platform. According to experts, a VR-blockchain combination could spark a digital advertising revolution by solving many common problems encountered in this space such as data transparency, ad fraud and misuse of money spent on advertisements. A possible solution is for platforms to record and measure people's interaction with VR ads and make payments to content owners accordingly. The whole process could be done on blockchain's secure, accurate and transparent curation of data, saving money for all involved.

About Victory Square Technologies Inc.

Victory Square is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on blockchain technology, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, personalized health, gaming and film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, visit www.VictorySquare.com.

