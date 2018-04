PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) announced the company is creating a Business Unit dedicated to electric vehicles, effective 1 April. Alexandre Guignard is appointed Senior Vice President of the new unit.



The company said the creation of the Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit is a step towards its aim of developing an electric offering covering its entire range by 2025, with implementation starting in 2019.



