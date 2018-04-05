

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) said it has appointed Ann Cairns as vice chairman, effective June 1, 2018. Cairns will be succeeded by Gilberto Caldart as president, International. Both will report to Ajay Banga, the company's president and CEO.



Cairns, who had been president, International since 2011, becomes vice chairman. In that position, she will focus on strategically important initiatives like inclusion as well as the empowerment and promotion of women within the company and in the communities it serves. She will also continue to serve as an ambassador with senior partners and foundations around the world.



Prior to joining Mastercard, Cairns served as the head of Alvarez & Marsal's financial industry services group in London, where she led the European team managing Lehman Brothers Holdings International through the Chapter 11 process.



Earlier, Cairns was CEO, Transaction Banking at ABN-AMRO, and spent 15 years in senior operational positions at Citigroup.



As President, International, Caldart will be responsible for the management of all customer-related activities outside of North America. Since 2013, Caldart has led Mastercard's Latin America and Caribbean region.



Caldart originally joined Mastercard in 2008 as president of the company's GeoSouth Division, where he managed the company's operations in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. Prior to that, he spent 26 years at Citigroup in various leadership positions in Brazil and New York.



In addition, Mastercard said that on June 1, Carlo Enrico will assume the role of President of the Latin America and Caribbean region. He will replace Caldart, and will be based in Miami.



Enrico currently serves as division president for Western Europe, responsible for driving the business in Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Portugal, Italy and Spain.



