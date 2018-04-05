sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

144,05 Euro		+5,66
+4,09 %
WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: M4I 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,32
144,56
17:08
144,28
144,59
17:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MASTERCARD INC
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASTERCARD INC144,05+4,09 %