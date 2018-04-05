Unites two world-class leaders in providing GRC services and technology

ACA Compliance Group ("ACA") announced today that it will acquire Cordium, a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) services. The transaction is expected to close this summer, subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

The complementary strengths of both firms will ensure that clients will have access to the highest caliber regulatory consultancy services and technology and will serve as the springboard for further product innovation and global expansion. The acquisition also will expand ACA's services in Europe to include Cordium's regulatory hosting platform, Mirabella, and a post-Brexit EU office.

Robert L. Stype, CEO of ACA Compliance Group, said: "Cordium's expertise, technology strengths and shared culture will greatly expand how we service and deliver our solutions to clients. By blending the delivery of innovative technology, depth of knowledge, and exceptional client service, we can help our clients further enhance their approach to GRC. As two leaders in the space, working as one will allow us to innovate faster and deliver more value to clients."

Doug Morgan, Group CEO of Cordium, said: "With the existing strengths and capabilities of Cordium and ACA, the market can expect an unprecedented level of GRC support, built by integrating the resources, expertise and technology of both companies. GRC has never been higher on the agenda of the financial services industry, especially given the current pace of technology innovation. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide guidance and efficiencies to firms of all profiles and strategies."

Following the closing, Cordium's compliance, cybersecurity, software, regulatory hosting, tax and regulatory reporting offerings will be integrated into ACA's operations to create a combined organization employing nearly 700 people and servicing over 4,000 clients worldwide.

About ACA Compliance Group

ACA Compliance Group ("ACA") is a leading provider of risk management and technology solutions that focus on regulatory compliance, performance, financial crime, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them mitigate the regulatory, operational, and reputational risks inherent in their business functions. Our clients include leading investment advisers, private fund managers, commodity trading advisors, investment companies, broker-dealers, and domestic and international banks. Our products include standard and customized compliance packages; cybersecurity, AML, and risk assessments; GIPS verifications and other performance services; and a wide variety of business advisory and technology solutions for financial services firms.

For more information, please visit www.acacompliancegroup.com.

About Cordium

Cordium is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance services to the asset management and securities industry. Cordium has offices in London, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Malta and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.cordium.com.

