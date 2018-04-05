The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 17 April 2018.



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU1276826820 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Ethical High Yield Value Bonds DKK R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV - Ethical HY Val Bo DKK R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 17 April 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEHYVBDKKR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 113514 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU1735613934 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV Val Bo Glo Eth HY EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIVBGEHYEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150191 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* * * * * *



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU0620744002 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Ethical High Yield Value Bonds EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV - Ethical HY Val Bo EUR R ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 17 April 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEHYVBEURR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 84179 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU1735614155 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV Val Bo Glo Eth HY DKK R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIVBGEHYDKKR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150197 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* * * * * *



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU0519053697 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Emerging Markets Corporate Value Bonds EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV - EM Corp Val Bonds EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of 17 April 2018 trading: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEMCVBEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 77630 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: LU1735614239 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest SICAV - Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abbr. name: Sparinv SICAV Emerging Mark Corp EUR R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SSIEMCEURR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 150198 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672334