

5 April 2018



HYGEA vct plc



Result of Annual General Meeting



The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today, all resolutions were duly passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the AGM received as at 11.30 am on 3 April 2018, 48 hours before the time of the meeting were as follows:-



Resolution In Favour Discretion Against Withheld Votes



Votes % of proxies Votes % of proxies Votes % of proxies received received received



1 1,682,461 99.5 8,050 0.5 0 0 0



2 1,669,386 99.0 8,050 0.5 8,075 0.5 5,000



3 1,674,386 99.0 8,050 0.5 8,075 0.5 0



4 1,674,386 99.0 8,050 0.5 8,075 0 0



5 1,677,461 99.2 13,050 0.8 0 0 0



6 1,677,461 99.2 8,050 0.5 5,000 0.3 0



7 1,666,386 99.0 13,050 0.8 3,000 0.2 8,075



8 1,682,461 99.5 8,050 0.5 0 0 0



9 1,666,461 99.2 13,050 0.8 0 0 11,000



10 1,666,461 99.0 16,050 1.0 0 0 8,000



11 1,669,461 99.2 13,050 0.8 0 0 8,000



Furthermore, in conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 8,115,376 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each as at 5 April 2018. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,115,376 (the 'Figure').



The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



A copy of the resolutions approved at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website address:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Roland Cornish, Beaumont Cornish Limited on 020 7628 3396



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hygea VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



3125610R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX