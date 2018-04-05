The "Full-Service Long-Term Earthmoving Equipment Rental Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The full-service long-term earthmoving equipment rental market in Europe will earn a revenue of more than USD 3.8 billion by 2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the full-service long-term earthmoving equipment rental market in Europe for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is signs of improving economy. Europe stands among the top exporters of various products and commodities in the world. Despite the slowdown in its economic growth which started in 2009 and has been continuing since the region witnessed significant gains in 2017. The macroeconomic situation in the Eurozone countries showed signs of improvement when compared with the sluggish growth in 2015, which carried on to 2016.

One trend in the market is telematics in construction industry. The economic crisis of 2008 resulted in a decline in growth of all industries, including the construction industry. Owing to the impact of the recession, the construction industry was forced to adapt to changing economic scenarios and deliver improvements in efficiency.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty over Brexit to impact end-user industries. Britain's decision to part ways from the European Union comes at a cost. While negotiations for the post-Brexit scenario are still underway, the looming uncertainties have impacted various industries and resulted in delay of multiple investments in the UK as well as in rest of the European Union.

Key vendors

Caterpillar

Cramo

HKL

J C Bamford Excavators

Loxam

Ramirent

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

