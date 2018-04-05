Enghouse Systems Acquires Mobilethink A/S

MARKHAM, Ontario and AARHUS, Denmark, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition expands Enghouse Networks product portfolio

Enghouse Systems Limited(TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Mobilethink A/S of Aarhus, Denmark.

Mobilethink A/S is a software business specializing in device management solutions, with two leading brands in the mobile B2B sector.

The principal brand, trademarked Mobilethink, is a comprehensive mobile operator-centric intelligence management suite for device management, customer engagement and smartphone support.It boosts data uptake, drives greater customer lifetime value and reduces customer care costs. The other brand is Tweakker, now the trusted business partner of over 100 mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) worldwide. Tweakker is a market leader in MVNO connectivity, online customer care, automatic subscriber onboarding and customer engagement automation solutions.

"Mobilethink's portfolio is highly complementary with the Enghouse Networks portfolio," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager, Enghouse Networks. "It expands our Mobile Value Added Services, MVNO, Internet of Things and Customer Experience Management solutions with advanced device management, over the air configuration and business intelligence capabilities. We are very pleased to welcome Mobilethink and Tweakker's customers and employees to the Enghouse Networks organization."

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available atwww.enghouse.com.

About Mobilethink A/S

Serving mobile operators for more than a decade, Mobilethink A/S has developed a unique portfolio of device-centric knowledge services. Mobilethink and Tweakker provide operators with customer engagement and smartphone support to boost data uptake, drive greater customer lifetime value and reduce customer care costs.

Sam Anidjar, VP, Corporate Development,Enghouse Systems Limited, +1-(905)-946-3300