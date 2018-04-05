MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of AGM

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
5 April 2018
Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:
Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017;
Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM') dated 30 March 2018; and
associated Form of Proxy.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Copies of these documents (excluding the Form of Proxy) are also available on the Company's website:
www.johnmenziesplc.com
The Company's AGM will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 18 May 2018 in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB.
Enquiries:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
0131 225 8555