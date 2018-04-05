sprite-preloader
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

5 April 2018

Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017;

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM') dated 30 March 2018; and

  • associated Form of Proxy.

    In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

    http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

    Copies of these documents (excluding the Form of Proxy) are also available on the Company's website:

    www.johnmenziesplc.com

The Company's AGM will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 18 May 2018 in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB.

Enquiries:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555


© 2018 PR Newswire