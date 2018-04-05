Net Insight AB: Trippel Media chooses Net Insight's Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime.

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in live streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, is thrilled to announce Trippel Media as a customer on Sye Streaming Service powered by Microsoft Azure.

Trippel Media (https://www.trippeldubbel.se/), the company behind the Primetime app platform chooses Net Insight's Sye Streaming Service. First app to be supported is Primetime (https://www.primetimesweden.se/) - a live trivia app (http://itunes.apple.com/app/id1358438497) launched in Sweden in early Q2 followed by a planned expansion to Norway, Finland, and Western Europe later in 2018.

"We are thrilled to have found a live streaming solution that is built for interactive experiences on OTT platforms", says Daniel Weilar, co-founder Primetime."

"The unique combination of ultra-low latency streaming and synchronized audio, video, and metadata, makes it possible for us to create live and interactive trivia shows, like Primetime, and to bring new and more immersive app experiences to our audience around the globe."

"The Primetime team is truly inspiring to work with, they have found the key to what makes a live experiences sticky," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "We look forward to supporting their apps with Sye Streaming Service and their expansion to a global audience."

Sye Streaming Services is made for live sports, breaking news, live events, live betting, and live auctions. Deployed on Microsoft Azure, it scales dynamically as your service grows.

Tony Emerson, director, business development at Microsoft Corp. added, "We are pleased to see how new live experiences are enabled through Sye Streaming Service and Microsoft Azure. With more global regions than any other cloud provider - we believe that we can offer the scale for a company like Trippel Media to rapidly and cost-effectively grow to a large global audience."

Sye Streaming Service will be demonstrated at the NAB tradeshow, April 9-12 in Las Vegas,

Net Insight booth SU3821. To sign up or learn more visit www.syestreaming.com.com (http://www.syestreaming.com.com/)





About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Trippel Media

Trippel Media is a live-in-app company that specializes in instant interaction between app and user. Supported by the Net Insight's Sye Streaming Service, Trippel Media creates unique app experiences with perfect sync between all app users, in real time.

Trippel Media has just launched their first product, Primetime. A live quiz app with cash prizes where everyone competes in real time to answer ten questions correctly.

