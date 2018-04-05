sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,74 Euro		+2,54
+3,05 %
WKN: 889082 ISIN: US2774321002 Ticker-Symbol: EAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,85
85,99
16:59
85,82
86,00
16:59
05.04.2018 | 16:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Schedules First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

Financial Results Release: Thursday, April 26, 2018
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com),
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

Teleconference: Friday, April 27, 2018
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

Live webcast: www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.
Teleconference: Dial-in number 719-457-1036
Passcode: 9070357

Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com).
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 27, 2018 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 7, 2018 at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 9070357.



Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)
Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)