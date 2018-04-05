Since the beginning of 2018, newly registered unlicensed solar up to 1 MW has reached over 1.1 GW, while total cumulative capacity has topped 4.59 GW.Turkey's cumulative registered unlicensed PV capacity has reached 4.59 GW (AC) as of the end of March 2018, according to new statistics published by the country's state-owned grid operator, TEIAS, which appeared on the twitter account of the company's general manager, Abdullah Atalay. In March alone, newly registered unlicensed solar power totaled 648 MW. In January and February, meanwhile, new registrations for unlicensed PV projects up to 1 ...

