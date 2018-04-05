Technavio's latest market research report on the global asparagus market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005699/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global asparagus market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global asparagus market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The wide range of applications of asparagus is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Asparagus is considered medicinal because it aids in maintaining the cholesterol level and blood pressure level. As a vegetable, asparagus is popular to prepare ready-to-eat food products and is grated and mixed with other food products. It has high vitamin K content that promotes blood clotting. Its high level of vitamin B aids in regulating the amino acid homocysteine, an excess of which can be a serious risk to the heart. It contains more than 1gm of soluble fiber per cup that helps in lowering the risk of heart diseases. Asparagus also has good anti-inflammatory properties and high levels of antioxidants, both of which help in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic asparagus as one of the key emerging trends driving the global asparagus market:

Rising demand for organic asparagus

The global organic vegetable market is expected to grow at a fast rate due to certain factors such as health awareness, technological development in the food and beverage industry, and changing food habits. Innovations in product forms, packaging, storage methods, and technology fuel the demand for organic asparagus. The key factors that prompt purchase are the quality, nutritive value, and environmental sustainability of organic products. Even though these products are more expensive than the traditional ones, consumers are keen to pay the additional cost because of their health benefits.

"Organic asparagus is produced using pest management and fertilization methods, which do not include synthetic compounds. They are available in puree, fresh, powdered, and frozen forms. The number of cultivators of organic asparagus is increasing every year due to the high demand from North America and Europe. Asparagus cultivators are concentrating on increasing their yield to meet the growing demand," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food

Global asparagus market segmentation

This market research report segments the global asparagus market by packaging type (fresh, canned, and frozen) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA dominated the global asparagus market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. The market share of this region is expected to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market through the forecast period.

