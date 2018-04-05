Software and managed services provider Castleton Technology updated the market on its trading for the year ended 31 March on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of its full year results. The AIM-traded firm said its results for the year were expected to be in line with expectations, with revenue of no less than £23.1m, and adjusted EBITDA of at least £5m, representing continued double digit organic growth. Cash generation in the period was strong, resulting in operating cash conversion of ...

