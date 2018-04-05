Recruitment business InterQuest has completed its acquisition of 95% of the issued share capital of London-based Albany Beck Consulting. The acquisition will be satisfied via the issue of 13.3m new ordinary shares in InterQuest to Albany Beck's shareholders. Albany Beck is a staffing and consulting firm based in London but operating in the UK and European financial markets, which InterQuest management believes will offer good crossover potential in both directions. Following admission of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...