Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Thursday, as investors let themselves breathe a small sigh of relief as trade tensions between the US and China eased. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 1.53% at 21,645.42, as the yen weakened 0.31% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.11. Gains were seen across sectors, with the broader Topix rising 1.08%, led by banking stocks, precision instruments and real estate plays. Steelmakers were in the red, however. Markets in mainland China, as well ...

