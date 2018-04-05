Technavio market research analysts forecast the global bioplastics and biopolymers market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005730/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bioplastics and biopolymers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global bioplastics and biopolymers market into the following end-users (packaging and consumer goods), types (bio-PE, bio-PET, PLA, and biodegradable starch blends), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global bioplastics and biopolymers market:

Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials

The global biopolymers market is anticipated to amass benefits from the use of bio-based raw materials such as starch and vegetable crop derivatives. The dependence on petroleum-based plastics is slowly decreasing with the increased use of bioplastics in numerous applications such as packaging and domestic goods. But, these sources are expected to get exhausted in the next 30 to 40 years. Although new bio-based products, which reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are preferred, the process and product are required to be time and cost-effective.

A key challenge faced by the petroleum-dependent industries is the volatile prices that can be overcome by the establishment of well-developed, self-sufficient, and state-of-the-art integrated bio-refineries. The effective use of biomass such as grass, trees, plants, and other organic materials such as animal meat and other tissues, which decompose by the activities of microorganisms will help in building a bio-based economy. This has led to the shift in the preference of plastic manufacturers toward the production of biopolymers based on renewable sources.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forplastics, polymers, and elastomers, "The raw materials used in the production of biopolymers are renewable in origin and are available in abundance across the globe when compared with petroleum and fossil-based raw materials. Thus, the global outlook for bio-based raw materials for polymers is significantly more positive than that of petroleum-based raw materials."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global bioplastics and biopolymers market segmentation

Of the two major end-users, the packaging segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 49% of the market. This segment is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global bioplastics and biopolymers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%. This region is anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005730/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com