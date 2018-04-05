Auction date April 12, 2018
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million?? 2032-06-01 3111 SE0007045745 0.125% 500
Settlement date April 16, 2018
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on April 12, 2018
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk + 46 8 613 4780 fo@riksgalden.se
