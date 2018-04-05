

Hygea vct plc



Proposals regarding a Share Restructuring 5 April 2018



This announcement is made by Hygea vct plc (the 'Company') in connection with proposals by the Company to effect a share restructuring (to subdivide the existing ordinary shares of 50p each in the share capital of the Company into ordinary shares of 1p each and deferred shares of 49p each (the 'Share Restructuring').



The Board is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 5 April 2018, resolutions 9 and 10 as set out in the notice of annual general meeting attached to annual report and accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 (such resolutions being proposed in connection with various changes to the articles of association and the Share Restructuring) were duly passed.



The Board announces that the Share Restructuring has now been effected and that the Company's issued share capital is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 8,115,376 deferred shares of 49p each. The deferred shares will not be listed and will be purchased by the Company for cancellation shortly. The Share Restructuring does not impact the value of shareholders' holdings.



