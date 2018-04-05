Rockstone Research: Eager to Start the Treasure Hunt for Niobium in Quebec

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Today, Saville Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SRE; Frankfurt: S0J) released a complete overview of the historical results from the Niobium Claim Group recently optioned from Commerce Resources Corp. (TSX.V: CCE; Frankfurt: D7H), as the latter prefers to focus exclusively on its advanced-stage Ashram REE Deposit.

Saville has disclosed results of past boulder sampling on these 21 claims (formerly known as the Eldor Niobium Claims) including truly jaw-dropping grades of extremely high niobium assays never published before.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4502-Eager-to-Start-the-Treasure-Hunt-for-Niobium-in-Quebec

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Saville3en.pdf

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Saville3de.pdf

German (web version): http://www.rockstone-research.de/index.php/de/research-reports/4506-Die-Schatzsuche-nach-der-Niob-Quelle

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research