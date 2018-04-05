The US residential solar finance provider sees the capital covering approximately 9,000 solar loans at $25,000 each. Sunlight Financial has been very successful raising money in recent years. In January of this year the company raised $400M and in May of last year it raised $500M, after securing $130M a few months earlier in 2017 to help it expand nationwide. In mid-2015 the company raised $300M. On April 4th, the company announced an additional $225 million capital raise - bringing the total to $1.55B since 2015. Hudson Clean Energy Partners will finance the loans with capital from its infrastructure ...

