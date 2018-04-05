sprite-preloader
05.04.2018
SCOR's Technical newsletter: Intelligent Machines - Risks and opportunities for (re)insurance

This Technical Newsletter shows how the development of intelligent machines will affect many aspects of our daily lives and behavior and transform the world of insurance and reinsurance. The (re)insurance industry must anticipate the impact of this transformation on the sector's various risk profiles.

