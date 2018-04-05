The LB Brand Launches its SS18 Lifestyle Collection, Encompassing Pieces for Today's Modern Generation

The New Family Apparel Collections Offers Something for Babies, Kids, Women, Mothers and Fathers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Jen Roberts, the Founder and Designer of The LB Brand, is pleased to announce the launch of several new family apparel collections from her SS18 lifestyle lines. The LB Brand SS18 collection has released new items for all of its lines: Rise Of The Woman (R); Protector. Lover. Mother. (R); I Am Modern Motherhood (R); MDRNFTHER (R) and Modern Kid.

To check out the new collections and learn more about The LB Brand, please visit https://www.thelbbrand.com/collections.

As Roberts noted, the timing for the launch of her new Rise Of The Woman collection could not be better; this is a monumental time for women, and The LB Brand is proud to offer clothing that is empowering and inspirational.

"For example, each pair of our Rise Of The Woman premium sunglasses is inspired by one of four mythical women; Tigers Eye Woman, Citrine Woman, Pyrite Woman and Onyx Woman," Roberts said, adding that by blending the spiritual properties of the stones with each mythical women's experiences and character traits, she was able to give every pair its own meaning and story.

"With this collection, my intention is for women to turn inward and get lost in themselves, in their own possibilities. Every time a woman picks up a pair and puts them on, I want it to be symbolic of the truth - that she is unstoppable."

In addition to the Rise Of The Woman launch, Roberts is proud that The LB Brand is also expanding on its apparel and accessory family collections: Protector. Lover. Mother; I Am Modern Motherhood; MDRNFTHR and Modern Kid. As she noted, she is devoted to creating the fashion curve while representing today's modern generations.

"The LB brand is giving a distinct and multiform voice to the contemporary woman where one had previously never existed with slogans turned movements, such as 'I Am Modern Motherhood', 'Rise Of The Woman' and 'Protector Lover Mother' emblazoned across apparel, outerwear, and sunglasses," Roberts said.

"This brand is reflective of individuals daring enough to reclaim, reshape and redefine their personal freedoms of expression while creating a life as unique as they are."

About The LB Brand:

Unquestionably cool, the LB brand is reflective of individuals daring enough to reclaim, reshape and redefine their personal freedoms of expression while creating a life as unique as they are. They are continuously shaped and molded by their global community of like-minded individuals; as an apparel company, they truly are a movement influenced by their audience. For more information, please visit https://www.thelbbrand.com.

