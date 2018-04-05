

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that country subsidiaries of its licensee Janssen reported that Tremfya or guselkumab has been approved for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in Brazil and Australia.



As reported by Janssen-Cilag Farmac?utica Ltda. the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency or 'ANVISA' has approved Tremfya for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited ) announced that Tremfya(R) has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and registered on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in Australia.



Tremfya(R) is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody library technology.



MorphoSys is eligible to receive royalties on net sales of Tremfya.



In addition to psoriasis, Tremfya(R) is in Phase 3 development in psoriatic arthritis. Janssen has announced plans to investigate guselkumab in Crohn's disease.



