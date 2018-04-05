WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Directorate Change

John Wood Group PLC ("Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Directorate Change

With the first stage of integration now complete and in order to pursue other Board opportunities, Ian McHoul has decided to step down from the Wood board with immediate effect.

Ian Marchant, Chairman said. "Ian has been a great help to Wood during this time of transition. We are grateful he stayed on to provide some continuity over the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler and with the integration process having real momentum we understand his desire to build a portfolio of other roles and we wish him well'

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J MCINTYRE, COMPANY SECRETARY