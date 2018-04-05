Aptean Signs Partnership With AMT Poland to Drive Growth in European Market

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with AMT Poland in Gdansk. This partnership will play a critical role in Aptean's continued growth in the European market, specifically Eastern Europe.

AMT will sell and support Aptean's industry-leading Manufacturing Execution System, Aptean Factory MES. Process and discrete manufacturers use Factory MES to gain real-time visibility into production and quality operations, enabling the transition toward a paperless floor. AMT serves its customers in the dynamically growing market for the implementation of industrial automation and modern control systems as well as production management.

"We are very much looking forward to partnering with Aptean and delivering complete end-to-end solutions for our customers. Having focused primarily on automation services, Factory MES will add the missing component to our offering and will help our customers achieve efficient manufacturing and processing operations," said Wojciech Hanuszewski, director of robotics and automation for AMT. "We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work with Aptean's products."

AMT's presence as a local reseller in the Polish market will help Aptean better serve its customers in northeastern Europe. In turn, Aptean will rely on AMT's expertise in industrial automation to drive growth in the region.

"There's a growing demand in Europe for forward-thinking technology that gives manufacturers granular visibility into their processes, and to meet that demand, we're expanding Aptean Factory MES across the region," said Alan Somerville, managing director of Aptean EMEA. "AMT's support and expertise will be a great asset in those efforts. We're looking forward to partnering with such a trusted name in the manufacturing technology arena."

ABOUT AMT

AMT Poland's company activity is focused on services for the food industry. Since formation, the company has diversified into the fat or fuel industry. Subsequent years have seen the introduction of industrial robots as part of their service offering. AMT Poland has a wealth of knowledge in technology, in particular technological advances within the food industry.

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today's fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don't have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That's why over 7,000 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 74 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com (http://www.aptean.com/).

