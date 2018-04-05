According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), global renewable energy (RE) generation capacity hit 2,179 GW last year. Leading the charge were renewable hydro, onshore wind and solar PV.Up 8.3% on 2016, last year saw the addition of 167 GW of renewable energy capacity says IRENA, thus taking cumulative capacity to 2,179 GW. Hydropower accounts for the lion's share of this, at 1,270 GW, followed by wind at 514 GW (around 495 GW of onshore and 19 GW of offshore) and solar at 390 GW (around 285 GW of PV and 5 GW of CSP). Overall, solar saw the most impressive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...