One Hot Marijuana Packaging Company StockAs the marijuana market nosedives following the stunning December bull run, one marijuana stock successfully holds out against it. I'm talking about marijuana packaging company Kush Bottles Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) stock, which is up more than 10% since the beginning of this year. Now trading for nearly half of its all-time high price, this top U.S. marijuana stock is looking dirt cheap.Kush Bottles is one of the fastest-growing U.S. marijuana companies in terms of sales and possibly the only one of its kind in the industry. Unlike other marijuana players that are wading through deep waters, this one is making its way.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...