Cavanagh Baker, One of the Rising Luxury Designers in Fashion, Launches Her New Online Boutique

Now, in Addition to the Cavanagh Baker Atelier in Nashville, Tennessee, Fans of Her Clothing Can Find Beautiful Garments Online 24/7
NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Cavanagh Baker, who is known as one of the rising luxury designers in the world of fashion, is pleased to announce the launch of her new online shop.
As Cavanagh noted, she offers ready to wear and custom clothing at her stylish atelier located in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, with the launch of the online shop, fans of her beautiful clothing lines can purchase her gorgeous garments 24/7/365.
Cavanagh first began developing her eponymous brand when she was just 23 years old. Now 25, she is delighted to offer her valued customers both an in-person and online shopping experience, as well as her ability to design for a large age demographic.
"Our goal at Cavanagh Baker is to create garments that are just as beautiful as they are comfortable. We want women to practice the fine art of dressing again," the celebrity fashion designer said.
"I design for individuality, uniqueness, textures and silhouettes. I design for the way that I want to shop, what I want to wear, what you're not going to find anywhere else."
A small collection of Cavanagh Baker ready-to-wear is also available in the charming atelier, where Cavanagh also holds consultations and fittings for custom design work, which ranges from evening gowns, short sets to non-traditional wedding dresses.
About Cavanagh Baker:
Cavanagh Baker
209 10th Avenue South, Suite 229C
Nashville, TN 37203
cavanagh@cavanaghbaker.com
(615) 679-0424