Cavanagh Baker, One of the Rising Luxury Designers in Fashion, Launches Her New Online Boutique

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Cavanagh Baker, who is known as one of the rising luxury designers in the world of fashion, is pleased to announce the launch of her new online shop.

To learn more about Cavanagh Baker and check out the new online boutique, please visit https://www.cavanaghbaker.com/.

As Cavanagh noted, she offers ready to wear and custom clothing at her stylish atelier located in Nashville, Tennessee. Now, with the launch of the online shop, fans of her beautiful clothing lines can purchase her gorgeous garments 24/7/365.

One of the reasons for Cavanagh's popularity with her customers is her high quality and attractive designs. All of Cavanagh's items are made in New York City with textiles that are sourced from France and Italy.

Cavanagh first began developing her eponymous brand when she was just 23 years old. Now 25, she is delighted to offer her valued customers both an in-person and online shopping experience, as well as her ability to design for a large age demographic.

"Our goal at Cavanagh Baker is to create garments that are just as beautiful as they are comfortable. We want women to practice the fine art of dressing again," the celebrity fashion designer said.

"I design for individuality, uniqueness, textures and silhouettes. I design for the way that I want to shop, what I want to wear, what you're not going to find anywhere else."

Another key reason for Cavanagh's success in the fashion world at such a young age is due to her knack for hospitality. As she noted, she warmly welcomes clients into her design atelier in Nashville's historic Cummins Station for fittings in her collection of limited edition, made-to-order garments - a service that appeals to Nashville's community of performers, who are among her target customers.

A small collection of Cavanagh Baker ready-to-wear is also available in the charming atelier, where Cavanagh also holds consultations and fittings for custom design work, which ranges from evening gowns, short sets to non-traditional wedding dresses.

Luxury, drama and glamour are the visual hallmarks of the designs of Cavanagh Baker, a luxury women's wear designer based in Nashville, Tennessee. Cavanagh has an eye for bold but classic silhouettes and unique and sophisticated fabrics. She designs everyday wear for women who still practice the fine art of dressing. In addition to her atelier in Nashville, TN, Cavanagh just launched her online boutique. For more information, please visit https://www.cavanaghbaker.com/.

