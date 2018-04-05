sprite-preloader
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Luigi Costa has today, 5 April 2018, purchased 10,000 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 43.56 per share. Following this transaction, Luigi Costa owns 91,115 shares in the Company and holds 965,171 options and related warrants.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: + 44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

