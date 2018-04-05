London's FTSE 250 index was up 1.3% to 19,521.69, with Sophos the top gainer after a reassuring update. Sophos, a provider of network cybersecurity solutions, rose sharply after saying it expects reported full-year billings growth to be towards the top end of the previously guided range of 20% to 22%. This would represent growth of around 18% at constant currency, the company said in an update ahead of its preliminary results for the year to the end of March 2018. Countour Global was a high ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...