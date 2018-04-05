London's FTSE 100 was up 1.9% to 7,164.66 in afternoon trade on Thursday as worries about a trade war between the US and China eased. Heavily-weighted miners were the standout gainers, with Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta all bouncing back from weakness in the previous session. Shire racked up strong gains as Credit Suisse said the overnight analyst call regarding Japanese drug maker Takeda suggested that CEO Christophe Weber is strongly committed to making an offer for the group. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...