Accounting software-as-a-service provider FreeAgent Holdings updated the market on its trading for the year ended 31 March on Thursday. The AIM-traded company said that for the full year, the board expected to report revenue of £9.8m, and annualised committed monthly recurring revenue of £10.1m, in line with its expectations. Period-end net cash was approximately £2.3m. "Overall progress has been strong, particularly in our banking channel, despite headwinds in the practice channel - courtesy ...

