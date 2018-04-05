America's trade shortfall with the rest of the world widened last month amid increased purchases of civilian aircraft and charges for the rights to broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympic games. The total trade deficit in goods and services jumped by 1.6% month-on-month in February to reach $57.6bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had been expecting a reading of -$55.8bn. Exports rose by $3.5bn to reach $204.4bn, alongside a $4.4bn rise in imports to $262.0bn. Driving the latter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...