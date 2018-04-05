WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of WNS TalentTurf, a comprehensive and real-time performance engagement platform for talent management which embeds functional expertise, digital capabilities and analytics in the talent management process.

"Rapid digital transformation and the growing millennial workforce is creating a constant need for organizations to redefine their work culture to more closely align with business goals," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. "Creating compelling employee experiences is now directly linked with creating delightful customer and consumer experiences. WNS TalentTurf, an innovative solution developed for Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO), originates from WNS' extensive experience of managing a global workforce of 35,000+ employees catering to 300+ clients from 53 offices. This digital platform enables CHROs to move the needle from performance management to performance engagement."

"It is indeed an imperative in today's age for any organization to provide a mutual performance engagement platform to their employees capturing real-time outcomes," said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS. "WNS TalentTurf is our latest offering for such organizations looking to enhance the talent management process. This platform fosters collaborative engagement to enable 'anytime' and 'real-time' performance conversations designed to create outperformance. Seamless integration with leading ERP systems, 24x7x365 agility, omni-channel digital versatility and an easy-to-use interface allow WNS TalentTurf to align performance engagement with expected business outcomes."

Across the 'hire-to-retire' people value chain, WNS supports client organizations to unleash their human resources potential. WNS offers industry-specific HR BPM services including analytics, payroll, recruitment, training, compensation, benefits, workforce management, and performance management. With over a decade of rich experience in the HR domain, WNS' strong delivery capability today is driven by 700+ expert professionals spread across 11 countries. WNS' technology solutions are platform-agnostic, and support leading global platforms like PeopleSoft, SAP, and other systems of engagements.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of December 31, 2017, WNS had 35,657 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

