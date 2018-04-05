VetSpa targets veterinary radiologists and imaging centres in Europe

Global IT company Telerad Tech (www.teleradtech.com) has unveiled VETSpa, its proprietary veterinary radiology software during the BSAVA Congress 2018, a global veterinary event being held in Birmingham, UK from April 5-7, 2018.

"Digital radiography has revolutionized not only human but also animal medicine. Veterinary radiologists use images of the heart, lungs, bones, brain and abdomen of the vet patient to diagnose medical conditions and follow-up on the progress of the line of treatment. Also, veterinary radiologists are required to collaborate 'live' with surgeons from the operation theatre. Further, images may need to be shared for peer review and stored for future reference. VetSpa from Telerad Tech supports all these requirements and has been designed to support veterinary radiologists, veterinary physicians and surgeons," said Prashant Akhawat, COO, Telerad Tech.

Features of VetSpa

Picture Archival Communication System (PACS) software solution with an integrated Radiology Information System (RIS);

Can be used to securely acquire, upload, view, diagnose, annotate, transfer, and archive veterinary medical images and reports;

Intelligent veterinary radiology workflow enables integrated image management through centralized scheduling to multiple connecting modalities, sites or centres;

"Active Push" feature enables faster uploading of images at peak load even in low bandwidth conditions;

Tibial-Plateau-Levelling-Osteotomy (TPLO), platform independent viewer capabilities, Vertebral Heart Score (VHS), CD burning and image sharing. It is available in cloud, standard, professional and enterprise packages, meeting the application needs of a range of vet radiologists and vet imaging centres.

"VETspa is currently used by hundreds of veterinary radiologists globally to report studies for a range of modalities, including X-Ray, Ultrasound, and Endoscopy. Its ease of deployment and use, language diversity, customization features and ability to report on the move through mobile devices are particularly advantageous. We will partner with value-added resellers, distributors and partners to make this product available to veterinary radiologists and imaging centres in Europe," said Mohan Mysore, Vice President BD, Telerad Tech.

Ashwani Sinha, Telerad Tech's Global Head of Business Development noted that volume, speed, quality and accuracy of reads will be enhanced with the Artificial Intelligence features that are being added to the VETSpa solution.

