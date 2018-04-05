Today, on April 5, 2018, Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB published two press releases with information that the company has entered an agreement to divest one of its subsidiary, Mitt Alby AB, and that the company considers the divestment to constitute a change of business that requires a general meeting approval.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ) (AJA B, ISIN code SE0006510491, order book ID 105147) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.