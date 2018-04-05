Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) platform, has appointed Christophe Lamboeuf, to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Christophe Lamboeuf succeeds Olivier Regnard, who is pursuing another opportunity in a different industry. In his role, Christophe Lamboeuf will be responsible for finance, HR, IT and operations departments.

Christophe Lamboeuf has more than 25 years of experience in financial management and executive positions in France and abroad, acquired while working for General Electric, Ricoh, CS Telecom and Toshiba. Before joining Mauna Kea, Christophe Lamboeuf served as the Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Intrasense, a French publicly-traded company developing a medical imaging visualization and analysis software suite. He was involved in a number of capital raises following the company's initial public offering in 2012. Christophe is a chartered accountant and holds an advanced degree (DESS) in Finance from the IAE Graduate School of Management and a Master in Economics.

"Christophe brings a track record of strong accomplishments from his previous experience which spans from roles with emerging healthcare technology companies to large global industrial conglomerates," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Mauna Kea Technologies. "His experience with public, growth-oriented companies will be a strong asset to the company as we focus on growing our business in our key U.S. and China markets. I want to thank Olivier for his impressive contribution to Mauna Kea during his tenure. I am glad he was able to work hand in hand with Christophe during a transition period and I wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Christophe Lamboeuf said, "Mauna Kea's Cellvizio platform has the potential to significantly improve patient care by providing information that will assist physicians in the diagnosis of a variety of diseases. I look forward to working with the management team to grow the business in its current key markets."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

