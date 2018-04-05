The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial beer kegerators marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global commercial beer kegerators market by product (commercial freestanding beer kegerators and commercial built-in beer kegerators) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial beer kegerators market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Multi-featured product offerings: a major market driver

Innovations and technological advances: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global commercial beer kegerators market, accounting for more than 39% of the share in 2017.

In 2017, the commercial freestanding beer kegerators sector held the largest share of the market

Multi-featured product offerings: a major market driver

Multi-featured product offerings are driving the growth of the global commercial beer kegerators market. The commercial beer kegerators provide multiple features, which are beneficial to the end-users, thereby increasing their demand. Some of the prominent features of commercial beer kegerators include enhanced durability, portability, and energy efficiency. Several market players have also launched commercial beer kegerators with enhanced features such as frost-free operations, reversible door, multitap systems, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, digital thermostat, and 100% chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) free.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages, "The reversible door system in the commercial beer kegerators delivers the consumers with reversible door swings that can be beneficial in installing the equipment in any commercial setup. Multitap feature aids the end-users in serving customers with different types of beer from different kegs. CFC-free kegerators assist in keeping the environment clean as these beer kegerators do not include ozone-damaging chemicals. Digital thermostat allows end-users with easy temperature management for optimum beer storage."

Innovations and technological advances: emerging market trend

The global commercial beer kegerators market has been growing rapidly and is further expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing innovation in product and technological advances. The market players are competing in terms of product offerings. They are providing the customers with new and unique drinking and pouring experience by manufacturing beer kegerators with bottom fill technology that have high keg yields and are easy to operate. Some of the key innovations include the capacity to store multiple kegs in a compact size of the equipment as well as direct brewing system. This is expected to increase the demand for beer kegerators during the forecast period.

Global market opportunities

EMEA dominated the global commercial beer kegerators market, accounting for more than 39% of the share in 2017. The market in EMEA is growing considerably because of the increased demand for the replacement of the product. EMEA was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The commercial beer kegerators market in APAC is expected to observe significant growth because of many end-user expansions in the region. The consumption of beer is high in the Americas as it is the most preferred alcoholic beverage in the region.

