Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - Having recently made the final option payment, Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has now submitted a diamond drilling permit application for its Keymet Precious - Base Metal Property. The 3,400-hectare property, located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, in northeastern New Brunswick, Canada, has excellent access with paved roads, including a provincial highway, transecting the property.

Upon receipt of the permit, the company plans to begin drilling in May 2018, to test continuation along strike and depth of the copper-lead-zinc-silver bearing veins intersected during the 2015 and 2017 drill programs, as well as the gold zone discovered in 2017.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_klutuq3x/Great-Atlantic-Resources-TSXVGR-Diamond-drilling-permit-submitted-for-its-Keymet-Property

Significant drill intersections during the 2017 program included 33.83% zinc equivalent over a 1.27 metre core length in a new vein discovery and 7.41% zinc equivalent over a 12.05 metre core length at the Elmtree 12 vein system plus 0.64 grams per tonne gold over a 19.96 metre core length. The zinc equivalency calculations were based on March 29th metal prices.

This table also includes highlights from earlier drill holes.

Hole # From

(metres) To

(metres) Length

(metres) Zinc

% Lead

% Copper

% Silver

gpt Zinc

Equivalent

% Gold

gpt Ky-15-3



1.80 16.68 0.44 1.11 152 21.62





















Ky-15-4



4.28 8.68 0.20 0.29 44.8 10.11





















Ky-17-5 79.05 81.80 2.75 5.43 0.19 0.45 60 7.42





















Ky-17-6 119.45 131.50 12.05 3.54 0.28 0.92 115.6 7.41



164.00 183.96 19.96









0.64



















Ky-17-8 31.00 32.27 1.27 18.8 1.16 3.55 576 33.83



Since acquiring the Keymet Property, the company has focused on the northwest region of the property. At least 7 vein occurrences with lead, zinc, frequently with copper, silver and gold have been reported in this region of the property in addition to the polymetallic veins reported at the historic Keymet Mine. Great Atlantic has explored 2 of these vein occurrences, the Elmtree Silver Mine veins and adjacent areas, northwest of the historic Keymet Mine, which operated during the mid-1950s, producing copper, lead, zinc and silver, until production was terminated due to a fire.

Significant precious metal - base metals deposits are reported within 4 kilometres of the Keymet Property, with the Elmtree gold deposits located within 3 kilometres of the Keymet Property. A historic mineral resource estimate for the Elmtree gold deposits was reported in 2011 with 294,000 ounces of gold in the indicated + inferred categories reported, at a 0.5 gram per tonne gold cutoff.

The historic Nigadoo River Mine is located approximately 4 kilometres south of the Keymet Property, where polymetallic massive sulfide veins were mined during the 1960s and 1970s with copper, lead, zinc and silver being produced. The New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development Database reports shaft depth of 470 metres and production totals at this historic mine. Production during 1967 - 1971 is reported as 1.126 million tonnes at 2.2% lead, 2.1% zinc, 0.24% copper and 92.57 grams per tonne silver. Following a 2 year closure, production during 1973 - 1977 is reported to be 0.733 million tonnes, with only partial metal grades reported.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com.

Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com.

