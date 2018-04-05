Lenovo has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Ducati Team competing in the MotoGP World Championship, continuing the company's ambitions to become one of the world's most admired and globally recognized brands. Starting with the 2018 season, Lenovo will be the key technology partner for Ducati, which will include the team using Lenovo's PCs, tablets and servers both on and off the track. The partnership also includes co-development and collaboration on product R&D as part of a program to further accelerate the team's progress and success. Lenovo's first race with Ducati will be Sunday 8th April at the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005879/en/

Ducati racers, Andrea Dovizioso (left) and Jorge Lorenzo (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Commenting on the sponsorship, Lenovo Corporate President and Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci, said: "MotoGP is growing in global attention and stature and is fast becoming a sport watched by millions across the world. Ducati's 90-year heritage and focus on innovation, speed and performance aligns very well to our own story as a company and what drives our product development. Not only are we thrilled about the brand visibility the partnership will drive, but also the opportunity to have Lenovo products at the heart of driving the teams progress and ambitions."

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali added: "It gives us great pleasure to announce this very important partnership with Lenovo, one of the world's largest producers of personal computers and leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial and data center technology. In order to face successfully the new challenges, both on track in MotoGP and inside our company, we need to foster Ducati's IT and digital capabilities and we will do it thanks to partners like Lenovo and its powerful and versatile computer hardware. At the same time, Ducati's race and production bikes will be a perfect environment to test the latest Lenovo technologies in a partnership that we feel sure will be a very successful one."

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$43 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and data center technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, networking, software (including ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions), smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/.

About Ducati

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. A Sole Shareholder Company A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. With its factory located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, in 2016 Ducati celebrated 90 years since it was founded. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, SuperSport and Panigale. In 2015 Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that provide the last word in creativity and self-expression. These authentic icons representing what the world knows as "Made in Italy", together with an extensive range of associated accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries globally. In 2017 Ducati delivered 55,871 bikes to customers, continuing the growth trend of the last eight years. Ducati competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers' titles and 14 Riders' titles. Ducati has been competing in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers' and Riders' titles in 2007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005879/en/

Contacts:

Lenovo

Charlotte West+44 (0)7825 605720

cwest@lenovo.com

or

Zeno Group

LenovoWWcorp@zenogroup.com