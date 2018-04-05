INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: CGIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On April 2, 2018, Cancer Genetics reported that, following its CEO's departure, it conducted a comprehensive review of its strategy and organization. This led Cancer Genetics to record a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and write off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable in the fourth quarter, with a significant portion related to collection issues with accounts receivables recorded after 2015. Cancer Genetics also reported that, on December 31, 2017, its "cash position and history of losses required management to assess [its] ability to continue operating as a going concern[.]" On this news,. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of Cancer Genetics fell $0.55 per share or over 33% to close at $1.10 per share on April 3, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

